Tiruchi Corporation begins outsourcing door-to-door waste collection 

June 12, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
Sanitary workers collecting household garbage in Tiruchi on Monday.

Sanitary workers collecting household garbage in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tiruchi Corporation has started outsourcing the door-to-door collection of municipal solid waste generated from households and commercial establishments from all 65 wards in the city.

A private agency has taken up the responsibility of collecting, segregating and processing solid waste for the next three years, and the entire process will be directly monitored by the corporation.

Sanitary workers were briefed about the standard operating procedures in waste collection, and uniforms with safety gear were provided to them. The workers began collecting waste in all 65 wards on Saturday.

The agency has developed a micro-management plan comprising details such as a route chart to collect waste, allotment of vehicles separately to cover residential and commercial properties and deployment of sanitary workers in each ward.

As many as 1,180 sanitary workers, 59 sanitary supervisors, and 251 drivers were estimated to carry out the outsourced model of waste collection. Similarly, 208 battery-powered vehicles, 238 light commercial vehicles and 13 heavy commercial vehicles are estimated as requirements for the waste collection, officials said.

A supervisor has been appointed for every 20 sanitary workers, and the activities of supervisors will be evaluated by a Corporation official, who will monitor, review and prepare a performance certificate every month.

Failure to provide substitute workers, causing delays in waste collection and failure to provide safety equipment to workers will attract penalties for the agency, as the civic body has the authority to penalise the agency, including termination of the contract, in case of discrepancies.

According to Corporation officials, the full-fledged waste collection involving the agency will come into effect with a few weeks. “Lapses in the collection will be analysed to streamline the process, and GPS tracker devices will be fitted in all garbage collection vehicles to ensure credibility,” an official added.

