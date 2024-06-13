Tiruchi Corporation begins desilting storm-water drains

In a bid to prevent waterlogging during monsoon, the Tiruchi Corporation has launched a special drive to desilt storm-water drains across five zones in the city.

The desilting drive has been taken up at all drainage canals and storm-water drains in various parts of the city. Desilting machinery and excavators are being engaged to clear the slit in wide drains, while manual cleaning is being employed at places where the drains are small, especially in residential areas. The slit dumped on the roads are cleared simultaneously.

Of 1,420 km of Corporation roads in the city, storm-water drains exist for over 750 km. Sources said the silt and blockages accumulated along about 40-km stretch of drains were being desilted daily. The drive was being taken up simultaneously in all five zones.

The civic body had planned to hire a hi-tech excavator to clear slits effectively on a rental basis to check its operational feasibility in the city. After a satisfactory trial run, the Corporation would take steps to purchase the machinery.

The conservancy workers had been desilting the drains on a regular basis to prevent clogging. However, the civic body had expedited steps to ensure the free flow of water in the storm-water drains by undertaking a special drive using machinery to clear the drains more effectively, a senior official said.

Corporation Commissioner V. Saravanan said: “The ongoing drive is to prevent water stagnation, especially in low-lying areas during the northeast monsoon season. The officials are supervising the desilting operations and are reviewing the works on a daily basis.”

Meanwhile, the civic body, in its budget for the financial year 2024-25, has allocated ₹50 lakh each for the 65 wards from its general funds to improve the storm-water drain infrastructure in the city.