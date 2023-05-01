ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi Corporation begins desilting storm water drains

May 01, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

For improving the storm water drain infrastructure, the Corporation in its budget for the financial year 2023-24, has allocated ₹ 50 lakh each for the 65 wards from its general fund

N. Sai Charan

Tiruchi Corporation has expedited steps to ensure free flow of water in the storm water drains. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY M

Following the recent spell of summer rains, Tiruchi Corporation and the Public Works Department have initiated measures to desilt the storm water drains, canals, and waterways across the city.

Tiruchi and its surrounding areas witnessed intermittent rainfall for the past few days. In order to avoid waterlogging in the city, Tiruchi Corporation has expedited steps to ensure free flow of water in the storm water drains.

Out of 1,420 km of Corporation roads in the city, storm water drains exist for nearly 750 km. For improving the storm water drain infrastructure in the city, the Corporation in its budget for the financial year 2023-24, has allocated ₹ 50 lakh each for the 65 wards from its general fund and urged the councillors to identify the stretches in their respective wards that require drains on a priority basis.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan said the civic body workers have been desilting the drains on a regular basis after their regular work schedule as a special drive to prevent clogging. With the help of the Public Works Department, the city administration has also started desilting major channels, including Rettai Vaikal, and Uyyakondan Canal. In the past, the civic body had engaged contractors to desilt the major drain channels.

He also said that the civic body has identified a few areas in the city and classified them based on the severity of waterlogging as highly vulnerable, vulnerable, and moderate zones and provides special attention to those areas. Since the drain-out spots near major channels experience heavy backflow of water, high-powered motors are kept ready to pump the water.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US