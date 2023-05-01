May 01, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Following the recent spell of summer rains, Tiruchi Corporation and the Public Works Department have initiated measures to desilt the storm water drains, canals, and waterways across the city.

Tiruchi and its surrounding areas witnessed intermittent rainfall for the past few days. In order to avoid waterlogging in the city, Tiruchi Corporation has expedited steps to ensure free flow of water in the storm water drains.

Out of 1,420 km of Corporation roads in the city, storm water drains exist for nearly 750 km. For improving the storm water drain infrastructure in the city, the Corporation in its budget for the financial year 2023-24, has allocated ₹ 50 lakh each for the 65 wards from its general fund and urged the councillors to identify the stretches in their respective wards that require drains on a priority basis.

Corporation Commissioner R. Vaithinathan said the civic body workers have been desilting the drains on a regular basis after their regular work schedule as a special drive to prevent clogging. With the help of the Public Works Department, the city administration has also started desilting major channels, including Rettai Vaikal, and Uyyakondan Canal. In the past, the civic body had engaged contractors to desilt the major drain channels.

He also said that the civic body has identified a few areas in the city and classified them based on the severity of waterlogging as highly vulnerable, vulnerable, and moderate zones and provides special attention to those areas. Since the drain-out spots near major channels experience heavy backflow of water, high-powered motors are kept ready to pump the water.