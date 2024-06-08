GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tiruchi Corporation awaits administrative sanction for integrated vegetable market at Panjapur

Around 21 acres of land in the Green Park area has been earmarked to build the integrated market at an estimated cost of ₹236 crore and a revised DPR has been submitted to the government

Published - June 08, 2024 06:30 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
A view of the Green Park at Panjapur in Tiruchi where an integrated vegetable market will come up.

A view of the Green Park at Panjapur in Tiruchi where an integrated vegetable market will come up. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The Tiruchi Corporation is awaiting administrative and technical sanctions from the State for the construction of a new integrated vegetable and fruit market complex at Panjapur on the outskirts of the city near Tiruchi-Madurai National Highway.

A revised detailed project report for the facility was submitted to the State government for approval. Around 21 acres of land in the Green Park area has been earmarked to build the integrated market at an estimated cost of ₹236 crore. The project was earlier estimated at ₹161.7 crore.

“We are awaiting administrative and technical sanctions from the authorities. Meanwhile, the preliminary work to remove the weeds and level the surface will commence soon,” said a senior Corporation official.

The project, which was supposed to take off in August 2023, was delayed because of unforeseen challenges. The official said they were waiting for the model code of conduct to be lifted.

The civic body has planned to shift the wholesale traders of Gandhi Market to Panjapur, close to the cluster where construction of an integrated bus terminus, a multi-utility facilities centre, and a truck terminal are under way to provide easy access to both vendors and consumers.

The two-storey complex will house more than 450 shops, including 300 shops for wholesale operations on the ground floor. It will have separate segments for wholesale and retail vendors, and the wholesale shops will have a spacious floor area.

It will have facilities such as a dedicated warehouse with cold storage units, a vegetable auctioning centre, solid waste management systems, parking facilities, and a sanitation complex. The banana auction centre on East Boulevard Road is likely to be shifted to the market.

