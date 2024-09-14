Tiruchi Corporation awaits administrative sanction for Cauvery riverfront park

Tiruchi Corporation is awaiting administrative and technical sanctions from the State for the proposed park on the banks of the River Cauvery along Odathurai Road in the city.

The proposal for developing a riverfront park was mooted following demands from residents to create recreational spots in the city. Around 60,000 square feet of vacant area on the river bank has been earmarked for the project.

After a feasibility study to check the condition of the river bank, a detailed project report (DPR) was prepared and submitted to the municipal administration department, recently. The project is estimated to cost around ₹14 crore.

The civic body expects the State to accord the administrative sanction soon. “We are awaiting administrative and technical sanctions from the authorities. A relevant scheme is yet to be decided to fund the riverfront project,” said V. Saravanan, Corporation Commissioner.

According to the plan, the civic body will develop a walking track on the bank with vintage street lights and space for residents to meditate. A children’s park, a yoga hall, and an amphitheatre where cultural events can be held are planned.

A nine-metre tall watchtower would be set up on the other bank from where people can view the Rockfort and the Rajagopuram at Srirangam. Granite benches will be installed at regular intervals to help residents engage in morning walks to relax. A fence will be constructed around the river bed for the safety of the visitors.

A parking area will also be developed in the space below the Odathurai bridge to accommodate two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Officials said that the proposed riverfront park would become an iconic attraction of the city, much like the one in Varanasi.

