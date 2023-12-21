Tiruchi Corporation asks Tangedco to relocate electric poles on Fort Station Road

December 21, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi Corporation has requested the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) to shift or remove the electric poles and power cables on Fort Station Road to expedite the work on widening the approach roads to build a new overbridge in the city.

Since the 157-year-old British-era structure had become weak in recent years, the Corporation and the Southern Railway came up with a plan to build a new RoB by demolishing the existing structure. As per an agreement, the civic body will build retaining walls and approach roads from the Salai Road end to the Main Guard Gate end at a cost of ₹34.10 crore. The Southern Railway will reconstruct a portion of the bridge above the railway line.

The new overbridge will have four lanes with a median. Pedestrian platforms will come up on either side of the bridge. Since the demolition of the bridge right above the railway tracks is expected to take time as the Southern Railway will have to float a tender for buildings its portion, the Corporation began work on retaining walls falling under its scope of work a few days ago. However, it has suspended the work due to obstruction of electric poles and power cables along the alignment.

ADVERTISEMENT

To facilitate the workers to carry out the formation of approach roads, the Corporation has urged the Tangedco to relocate or remove the electric poles along with the High Tension power cables from Salai Road-Shastri Road junction to Main Guard Gate end. A file has been sent to the Chief Engineer of the Tangedco at Thennur.

Sources said that the Corporation had identified about 27 electric poles obstructing the RoB work. Of them, the civic body had asked the Tangedco to relocate 15 electric poles and the remaining 12 poles had to be removed.

An official of the Corporation said that the Tangedco had promised to take needed steps with immediate effect. An Assistant Divisional Engineer and a team of officials of the Tangedco inspected the Fort Station Road on Thursday to list out the poles to be removed or shifted. The Tangedco officials would soon send an estimate for carrying out the task. The Corporation would pay the shifting charges immediately.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.