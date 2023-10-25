Tiruchi Corporation asks bulk generators to treat and reuse wastewater

October 25, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi City Corporation (TCC) has urged the bulk generators of liquid waste in the city to check the potential for reuse of wastewater and set up treatment facilities at their properties to build a healthier urban environment.

TCC, in association with the Indian Institute for Human Settlements (IIHS), held a workshop on liquid waste management practices for bulk generators in the city on Wednesday. The workshop was aimed at fostering awareness and implementing sustainable solutions for responsible liquid waste management.

Bulk generators such as hospitals, educational institutions and commercial establishments were encouraged to adopt the best practices for a more environmentally conscious future at the workshop. They were asked to check the potential for reuse of wastewater and use it for gardening or treat it properly before disposal; if not at least plug the outlet and follow the periodic desludge with registered desludging operators and not to encourage manual scavenging.

The workshop focused on tackling critical challenges within the sanitation value chain, with an emphasis on residential complexes, apartments, marriage halls, and hospitals, identified as significant contributors to faecal sludge in the city.

S. Jeevanraj, Environmental Management Specialist, IIHS, emphasised the importance of building diaphragm chambers to prevent solid waste from entering into the sewer lines, causing frequent blocks.

The experts said the correct design of septic tanks matching the number of people in houses could prevent frequent overflowing in the tanks. They were informed about the proper construction and maintenance of septic tanks as per the standards prescribed by the government.

Since a section of private operators dumped faecal waste in vacant spaces, the civic body had identified the hotspots where the waste wass being dumped and such spots were being regularly monitored by the Corporation’s Integrated Command Control Centre, said a senior Corporation official.

Members of residential welfare associations, representatives from hospitals, commercial establishments, Civil Engineering Association, Tiruchi, Corporation officials, and members of IISH took part in the workshop.

