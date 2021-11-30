Tiruchi Corporation arranges food for displaced people

Meals to be cooked thrice a day for at least 10,000 residents

Tiruchi Corporation has made arrangements for preparation of food for at least 6,000 people at K. Abishekapuram Zonal office.

A majority of the rain-affected areas belonged to the zone off Vayalur Road and Kuzhumani Road and, therefore, arrangements have been made bythe civic body to provide them with meals.

Speaking to The Hindu, an official of the civic body said work began on Thursday when 1,500 people were given food in localities where water had entered, leaving them with no means to access basic necessities.

On Friday, 3,000 people received food and on Sunday, the number of beneficiaries increased to 6,000.

The civic body had made arrangements to provide breakfast, lunch and dinner to at least 10,000 displaced or marooned people until the water receded.

Residents in parts of Ward 40,45, 53, and 60 in the K.Abhishekapuram and 35 in Ponmalai would be receiving the food, according to the official.

The Corporation had deputed 30 people to prepare the food and 100 to pack and distribute it. “Rice and sambhar, curd rice, tomato rice and other variety rice were being prepared. The Junior Engineers of the various zones were entrused with the task of distribution,” the official said.