Tiruchi Corporation announces incentives for early taxpayers

April 20, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

In order to improve property tax collections, Tiruchi Corporation on Thursday announced a 5% incentive for property owners who pay taxes for the first half of the financial year 2023-24 before April 30.

The incentive, restricted to a maximum of ₹5,000, would be granted to the people paying the property taxes within the first 30 days of the financial year.

The Corporation has urged the residents to pay the property tax promptly for the infrastructure development works to be executed within its limits, a press release said.