Tiruchi Corporation adopts dusk to dawn approach to expedite work

June 05, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - TIRUCHI

In order to expedite pending road works and complete the Smart City Mission projects by the end of June, Tiruchi Corporation has adopted a dusk-to-dawn approach at viable locations in the city.

The initiative was implemented to expedite the progress of work and reduce the inconveniences faced by the residents. As closing the entire road during the day was not permitted by the city police, the civic body would carry out work in challenging areas at night.

In the first phase, night operations are being carried out on Sasthri Road and nearby roads. The civic body is also planning to do night work in the coming days by identifying feasible locations without causing inconvenience to residents.

Corporation officials said that the night work will be carried out through the contractors entrusted to complete underground drainage (UGD) and water projects under the scheme. The work at night is being carried out between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. when the entire road would be partially closed for vehicles to hasten pending works.

The system is adopted by mobilising additional resources such as the digging of earth, grounding of manholes, laying of sewer pipeline, providing house service connections and restoring the excavated stretch with a concrete top-up.

“The primary objective is to ensure that the roads once dug are not touched again for UGD work. During the night, we will close the trenches dug for installing pipelines. Cleaning and levelling the damaged portions will be done to relay the roads,” said a senior official.

According to the officials, substantial progress had been made in the execution of the UGD works, including revamping the old sewer network. “Around 700 km of the total 848 km under all the ongoing sewerage works in the city have been completed so far,” the officials said.