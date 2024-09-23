GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tiruchi Corporation adds 989 more street vendors to the identity card list

Published - September 23, 2024 07:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Over 900 street vendors, who had been left out in the first phase of registration for identity cards by the Tiruchi Corporation, have been added, the authorities have said.

A vending committee has been mooted to streamline and regulate street vendors in Tiruchi, beginning with the distribution of identity cards.

As of July this year, identity cards had been issued to 5,321 street vendors. According to an official statement on Monday, a new round of enrolment was carried out in the following weeks on the suggestion of vendor associations and representatives to include those who had been left out.

“A fresh registration drive was conducted after advertising the measure in local newspapers twice and 989 street vendors were duly added. Details of 6,220 identity card recipients have been put up on the bulletin boards of ward offices in the Tiruchi Corporation,” said the statement.

According to official sources, the Corporation is taking steps to form the 15-member town vending committee and for election of six of its members from among traders. An official at the level of the Assistant Commissioner has been appointed as a nodal officer to coordinate the distribution of identity cards and the formation of the vending committee.

