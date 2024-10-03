Tiruchi Corporation acquires 60 handheld mechanical sweeping machines

:

The Tiruchi City Corporation has procured 60 additional handheld mechanical sweeping machines which will soon be deployed in the city.

At present, there are 65 handheld mechanical sweepers deployed by the Corporation. But the new machines are expected to increase the efficiency of the workers by 20% as the time taken to clear the roads by a conservancy worker in an area can be cut by 50%, sources said.

“When a conservancy worker is sweeping a stretch of road, they will take around half an hour to complete the task. But with the addition of the mechanical sweepers, the worker can take half of that stretch, the machine can cover the other half, thus reducing the time taken to sweep the road,” the sources said.

The machines have been procured at a cost of ₹25,000 per unit. The collected dust can be emptied at regular intervals without causing any delay in sweeping the roads, the sources said.

Some of the arterial roads that are covered by the handheld sweepers are Thillai Nagar Main Road, Shastri Road, Amma Mandapam Road, West Boulevard Road, Bharathidasan Road, Rockins Road, Salai Road and Palakarai Main Road.

T. Manivannan, City Health Officer of the Corporation, said: “The addition of the handheld sweepers will not only lessen the workload of the conservancy workers but also help them in cleaning the roads better and faster, thereby keeping the city clean. This process will help reduce accidents from occurring due to skidding.“

