Tiruchi CoP directs police personnel to step up patrolling to check crimes

October 26, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Police N. Kamini has instructed field-level police officers to step up patrolling in their respective jurisdiction to curb crimes and maintain law and order.

Presiding over the crime meeting here on Wednesday, Ms. Kamini asked the police personnel to expedite investigation in crime cases booked in various police stations in Tiruchi city and arrest the accused, besides retrieving stolen properties. She also advised them to file charge sheets in cases upon completion of the probe.

She also directed the police personnel to mount vigil to check sale of banned tobacco products and drugs near educational institutions and book cases against those found selling lottery tickets, a police press release said.

CONNECT WITH US