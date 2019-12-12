Tiruchi constable breathes life into accident victim

Timely act of a Grade-II Police Constable of Tiruchi in helping an accident victim by providing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) procedure, enabling the latter to gain consciousness, has won appreciation from his superiors and general public.

A video clip of the constable rendering the emergency procedure went viral in social media.

The incident occurred on the night of November 6 along Tiruchi-Dindigul National Highway where 32-year-old Constable V. Prabhu was deployed in the Highway Patrol Unit- II. The constable was deployed along the stretch from Ramji Nagar to Maravanur.

Mr. Prabhu, who spoke to The Hindu, said he was travelling on board a highway patrol vehicle when he heard a sound on Vannankoil–Navalurkuttapattu diversion road.

A vehicle belonging to a private college rammed a two-wheeler on which an elderly man, Abdul Ghafoor, his wife and grandson were travelling from Pirattiyur to Navalurkuttapattu. All three were thrown off the vehicle. “The elderly man, who wore a helmet, lay unconscious when we reached the spot,” said the constable.

After ascertaining his pulse, the constable decided to carry out the CPR emergency procedure in which he was trained during his stint with the State Disaster Response Force as well as police training. The CPR procedure given for a few minutes worked and Mr. Ghafoor slowly regained consciousness, said Mr. Prabhu.

The victim was given first aid in 108 ambulance and sent to a nearby hospital for treatment. He was fine now, said the constable, expressing happiness that his timely intervention helped save a life.