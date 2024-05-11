GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tiruchi colleges see a rise in demand for Computer Science, Commerce

Published - May 11, 2024 06:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Nahla Nainar

Commerce and Computer Science continue to figure among the most preferred subjects by aspiring undergraduates as admissions are under way in the city’s arts and science colleges.

On the other hand, demand for pure sciences Chemistry, Physics, Biology and Mathematics is lacklustre, say academics.

“For the past few years, most applicants seek Computer Science and allied subjects such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Data Science, followed by Commerce. Even science stream students want to pursue Computer Science. The low interest in pure sciences may deprive students of foundational subject knowledge in the long-term,” Fr. M. Arockiasamy Xavier, principal, St. Joseph’s College, told The Hindu.

The automation of the workplace and manufacturing sector could be a reason for the popularity of these subjects, as they promise employment after graduation, said many academics.

At National College, undergraduate Commerce and Geology admissions have been brisk, with Bachelors in Computer Applications and Computer Science also drawing many applicants. “Most of our students are first-generation learners from rural areas. Since these subjects have translated into good jobs for previous batches of students, parents are eager to see their children also take up the same courses,” said National College principal K. Kumar.

The emphasis on entrepreneurship and start-up ecosystems in higher education has led to the creation of new courses such as B.Com Strategic Finance and B.Com Business Analytics that are being offered alongside the traditional Commerce Honours degree.

National College for instance, is launching B.Com Bank Management and B.Com Retail Management this year.

Apparel and Fashion Technology and Nutrition and Dietetics are some of the most sought after subjects at AIMAN College of Arts and Sciences for Women, said principal B. Vani. “Children seem to prefer these subjects over pure sciences, because they may not have scored well in them at school level. These courses are considered to be ‘lighter’ than traditional subjects by many students,” she said.

