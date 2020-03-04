Tiruchi college students clip their hair for a cause

Students of Cauvery College for Women in Tiruchi donated their hair for cancer patients on Wednesday, as part of a month-long observation of World Cancer Day.

Over 2,000 students sat in rows as haidressers from Green Trends, a salon chain, cut small locks of hair as part of ‘Shair’, a hair donation initiative. The students received an appreciation certificate for their donation from the organisers.

“Every year, we organise a donation campaign within our salon from February 4 to March 4. Customers who visit to have their hair cut choose to donate it. This year, however, we decided to approach college students solely for this purpose,” a representative of Green Trends said.

Students could choose to donate one small lock of hair or cut a sizeable length. . “It is their choice, we do not force them,” the representative said.

R. Preethi, a third-year B.Com student said that she made a spontaneous decision to shorten her hair. “My parents may not like but it is for a good cause, so they will understand,” she said, as she fastened her hair to be cut.

Wigs will be made from these locks of hair and donated to patients who may be in need of wigs due to losing hair through chemotherapy.