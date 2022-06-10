Tiruchi college bags trophy

Jamal Mohammed College, Tiruchi, has won the PRADIPTA 2022 championship trophy at an intercollegiate meet held at SASTRA on June 9.

The State-level intercollegiate meet was organised by the undergraduate commerce students of SASTRA Deemed University, Thirumalaisamudhram, where events such as Best Manager, HR, Ad-Zap, Business Quiz, Mime and IPL Bidding were conducted to check the marketing, leadership, human relation skills of the participants apart from the knowledge of business and industry.

National College, Tiruchi emerged the runner-up, according to a University release.