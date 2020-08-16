Tiruchi college bags award for implementation of Unnat Bharat Abhiyan

TIRUCHI

16 August 2020 21:01 IST

M.A.M. College of Engineering and Technology has won the Perennial Fund Award of Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA), a flagship programme of the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

It has also emerged as winner in Unnati ki kahani chitro ki jubani (Photostory Competition).

The college was among 78 institutions in the country selected for the ₹1.75 lakh-award on Independence Day. The announcement was made by Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, the National Coordinating Institute.

Institutions that participated in gram sabhas, prepared village development reports and made technical interventions for the holistic development of the adopted village were honoured with the award by the Central government.

The winners were chosen from among 290 participating institutions. MAMCET had adopted Siruganur, Konalai, Purathakudi, Inam Samayapuram and Vengangudi villages in Manachanallur Block and entrusted a village to a department to work for its development.

MAMCET implemented two technology development projects for the holistic development of Vengangudi and Konalai villages, said Susan Christina X, Principal.

A solar-powered reverse osmosis system for groundwater purification in Konalai has been completed and creation of an e-commerce platform for sale of food products and handicracts in rural areas is in progress at Vengangudi, she said.

MAMCET also bagged the award for photostory competition, which carried ₹5,000 prize money. There were five winners from 827 entries from all over India.

The photostory submitted by MAMCET featured development activities carried out in Vengangudi village. The photo entries will be displayed in the photo album book, which will be presented to MHRD by UBA, B. Annette, UBA Coordinator, MAMCET, said.

The activities in the villages covered eye camps in Purathakudi and Konalai, health awareness camp in Siruganur and energy awareness camp at Konalai.

It also featured water utilisation survey at Purathakudi, health and hygiene camp for school children at Vengangudi, energy safety and energy saving camp at Konalai, mask distribution in all five villages for COVID-19, formation of Whatsapp group for communicating with villages during lockdown; holding COVID-19 awareness quiz and circulation of awareness posters.