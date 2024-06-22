GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tiruchi Collector, SP raid a garden in Pachamalai, seize illicit liquor

Published - June 22, 2024 09:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
District collector M.Pradeep Kumar and SP V.Varun Kumar conducted a special search for illicit liquor in Pachamalai hills on late Friday

District collector M.Pradeep Kumar and SP V.Varun Kumar conducted a special search for illicit liquor in Pachamalai hills on late Friday | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

District Collector M.Pradeep Kumar and Superintendent of Police V. Varun Kumar supervised a special search operation for illicit liquor in Pachamalai in the district late on Friday. The search was based on a tip off. About 200 litres of fermented wash meant for making arrack and two litres of illicit liquor were found in the garden of V. Ramesh, 36, near his house at Nesakulam village and destroyed by the police.

Both Mr. Pradeep Kumar and Mr. Varun Kumar conducted an awareness campaign in Nesakulam and nearby villages about the ill effects of illicit liquor and made the people take an oath against it.

Earlier, on June 19, 250 litres of fermented wash intended for arrack and 6 litres of illicit liquor were recovered from a garden belonging to Muthusamy, 50, from Musiri. Both the persons were arrested and referred for Goondas Act.

