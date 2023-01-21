Tiruchi Collector makes it compulsory for all government employees to plant 10 saplings each

January 21, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

In an effort to give a push to the Green Tamil Nadu Mission, Tiruchi Collector M. Pradeep Kumar has directed all government employees in the district to raise at least 10 saplings each.

Mr. Kumar, who is also the Chairman of the District Green Committee and the Nodal Officer of the Green Tamil Nadu Mission (GTM), told The Hindu that the State government aimed at increasing the green cover from 23.69% to 33% within 2030-31. It was important to involve each and every citizen to achieve the target. The government servants should take pioneering efforts in the drive. It would motivate their family members, relatives and residents of Tiruchi, towns, and villages. Hence, he had given directives to the heads of all departments to ensure the officials and their subordinates raised at least 10 saplings.

Mr. Kumar said that they could plant the saplings on the premises of their respective offices or in the backyards of their houses. After planting saplings, they should take pictures of them and upload them on the official portal of the GTM. It should be completed within three months. The heads of the departments should monitor the drive regularly and submit reports to him as early as possible.

The Collector, who planted 10 saplings on the premises of the old Collector Office here on Friday as part of the drive, said that it had been planned to raise 20 lakh saplings during the current year. While Tiruchi Corporation had been asked to plant one lakh saplings, the target for the District Revenue Officer was three lakh saplings. The Rural Development would raise 10.30 lakh saplings. The target for the Joint Director of Agriculture and the Deputy Director of Horticulture would be one lakh each. Similarly, the Forest Department would plant 2.70 lakh saplings. The Chief Educational Officer would take the responsibility of raising one lakh each.