Tiruchi Collector cautions against dengue

The district administration has cautioned the public against self-medicating for fever, pointing out that it could be a symptom of dengue, and underlined the importance of consulting qualified doctors.
In a statement issued here, Collector S. Sivarasu pointed out that fever, fatigue, headache, body ache, vomiting and pain in bones were among the important symptoms of dengue fever. It was important that patients with fever and other symptoms approach the government hospital or primary health centre (PHC) to undergo blood tests and treatment, Mr. Sivarasu said. People should desist from taking over-the-counter drugs or consulting quacks.
All upgraded PHCs, government hospitals and K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruchi would function as 24-hour fever treatment centres.
About 1,060 workers had been deployed across the district to take up dengue prevention measures. They would be involved in anti-mosquito fogging and destroy mosquito breeding sources. They would work in coordination with workers of the respective civic bodies.
Pointing out that dengue was spread by Aedes aegypti mosquito, Mr. Sivarasu urged the people to extend their cooperation by ensuring that there was no stagnation of water in their residences. Discarded containers and other materials such as coconut shells, tyres, pots, flower vases, plastic drums and other mosquito breeding sources should be destroyed, he said.
