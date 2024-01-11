GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tiruchi city records 10% rise in fatal accident cases in 2023

Commissioner of Police says 165 lives were lost in 158 road accidents in Tiruchi and says two-wheeler riders accounted for a majority of the accidents which were caused while over speeding or overtaking

January 11, 2024 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Commissioner of Police N. Kamini flagging of an awareness rally organised in connection with the Road Safety Week in Tiruchi on Thursday.

Commissioner of Police N. Kamini flagging of an awareness rally organised in connection with the Road Safety Week in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tiruchi city recorded a 10% rise in fatal accidents in 2023 over the previous year, Commissioner of Police N. Kamini said on Thursday.

The number of fatal accidents reported in Tiruchi city were 158 with the casualty figures being 165, Ms. Kamini told reporters here. Two-wheelers were mostly involved in fatal accidents because of over speeding and overtaking, she said.

Surveys had been conducted across Tamil Nadu and every city and every district had been given a list of identified accident-prone black spots. An awareness would be created among the people about these black spots through students, the Commissioner said and added that the Tiruchi city police had been making efforts to bring down the accident rate.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police inaugurated an awareness rally organised at the Chathram bus stand as part of the 35th Road Safety Week observance for 2024 from January 11 to 17.

The Commissioner advised the public and college students to wear a helmet and adhere to road rules while riding two-wheelers. She distributed pamphlets containing awareness messages on road safety.

Around 200 students from various colleges participated in the awareness rally near the Chathram bus stand. The participating students carried placards containing road safety messages to create awareness among the general public. 

