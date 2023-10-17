Tiruchi city police to repair non-functional surveillance cameras 

October 17, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi city police have initiated steps to repair more than 400 surveillance cameras that are non-functional following concerns expressed by residents and road safety activists.

The police installed surveillance cameras in many places across the city to check traffic rules violations and to monitor and control criminal activities. The cameras are connected to the modern control room at the Cantonment Police Station.

Lack of proper maintenance and damage due to rainfall have left many surveillance cameras in a state of disrepair, road safety activists pointed out. Though the cameras at Central and Chathiram bus stand, near head post office junction, and MGR statue are maintained properly, those in several other areas, including the National and State highways, and interior roads are inoperative.

This situation may lead to an increase in criminal activities and further forces the police to explore the surveillance cameras installed on the premises of private companies and houses to keep track of the activities of miscreants. They have demanded to identify and repair the non-functional surveillance cameras on a war footing.

Following the concerns raised by the road safety activists, City Police Commissioner N. Kamini inspected the modern control room on Monday to take stock of the working conditions of surveillance cameras.

A total of 1,129 surveillance cameras have been installed in various places in Tiruchi city to monitor and keep track of criminal activities out of which 419 cameras are found to be non-functional, said police sources adding that steps are under way to repair and restore them back to working condition.

