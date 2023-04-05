April 05, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi City Police have decided to scale up visible policing and install 2,000 additional surveillance cameras to prevent robbery and other crimes in the city.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi City, M. Sathiya Priya, said additional police personnel would be deployed in crowded areas, such as Main Guard Gate, Central and Chathiram bus stand, to enable visible policing.

The decision by the police came in the aftermath of a robbery that happened last month in which V. Arul Sundari, a school teacher native of Perambalur district, was robbed of 27 sovereigns of gold jewellery from her handbag by unidentified persons when she was on her way from Chathiram bus stand to Main Guard Gate in a city bus.

Based on her complaint, the Fort crime police registered a case. Ms. Sathiya Priya had ordered the formation of a special police team to trace and arrest the accused. The special police team narrowed down a suspect with the help of surveillance cameras in the vicinity and continued to monitor his activities for a few days.

On Monday, the police arrested P. Ravi, 42, a native of Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district. The police suspect that he was involved in a few other robbery incidents reported in crowded areas and steps are on to find the whereabouts of two of his acquaintances.

Ms. Sathiya Priya handed over 24 sovereigns of gold jewellery recovered by the special team to the rightful owners on Wednesday. She said the city police has chalked out a plan to install nearly 2,000 more surveillance cameras in addition to the existing 1,600 cameras and identified specific points.

Out of 43 robbery cases registered since the beginning of this year, the city police arrested the accused in 35 cases, Ms. Sathiya Priya added.