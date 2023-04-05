ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi City police to install 2.000 additional surveillance cameras

April 05, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi City Police have decided to scale up visible policing and install 2,000 additional surveillance cameras to prevent robbery and other crimes in the city.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi City, M. Sathiya Priya, said additional police personnel would be deployed in crowded areas, such as Main Guard Gate, Central and Chathiram bus stand, to enable visible policing.

The decision by the police came in the aftermath of a robbery that happened last month in which V. Arul Sundari, a school teacher native of Perambalur district, was robbed of 27 sovereigns of gold jewellery from her handbag by unidentified persons when she was on her way from Chathiram bus stand to Main Guard Gate in a city bus.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on her complaint, the Fort crime police registered a case. Ms. Sathiya Priya had ordered the formation of a special police team to trace and arrest the accused. The special police team narrowed down a suspect with the help of surveillance cameras in the vicinity and continued to monitor his activities for a few days.

On Monday, the police arrested P. Ravi, 42, a native of Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram district. The police suspect that he was involved in a few other robbery incidents reported in crowded areas and steps are on to find the whereabouts of two of his acquaintances.

Ms. Sathiya Priya handed over 24 sovereigns of gold jewellery recovered by the special team to the rightful owners on Wednesday. She said the city police has chalked out a plan to install nearly 2,000 more surveillance cameras in addition to the existing 1,600 cameras and identified specific points.

Out of 43 robbery cases registered since the beginning of this year, the city police arrested the accused in 35 cases, Ms. Sathiya Priya added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US