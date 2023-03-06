Tiruchi city police stopped at Rajasthan over fake complaint by receiver

March 06, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A Tiruchi City police team was stopped for a while on Sunday when it went to Rajasthan to recover 184 sovereigns of gold jewellery related to seven cases under its jurisdiction.

Talking to the reporters on Monday, Police Commissioner M. Sathiya Priya issued a clarification regarding the incident. She said a team of 15 police officials headed by K. Kennedy, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Cantonment range, took the four accused Rathan, Raman, Shankar, and Ramprasad, all natives of Rajasthan, into police custody to recover the jewels from Rajasthan.

The four accused were involved in seven burglary cases within the Tiruchi city police limits at Jai Nagar, Ramji Nagar, and Sakthi Nagar. Together, they burgled nearly 184 sovereigns of gold jewellery between June and November 2022. They exchanged the gold jewellery with a few persons in Rajasthan and came back to Tiruchi to commit a theft in November last during which the city police arrested them.

The 15-member police team started to Rajasthan by road on February 28. On March 2, the police team reached the spot where the accused exchanged the jewels and recovered nearly 300 grams of gold from a receiver, with the help of local police assistance. The 15-member team along with the accused camped in Rajasthan for two days to complete the recovery.

On March 5, the three police officers along with the accused flew back to Tiruchi as there was a delay in the recovery process. Meanwhile, 12 other police personnel went for recovery to an area during which the Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Rajasthan police stopped them for investigation.

She said that one of the receivers raised a fake complaint against the Tamil Nadu Police team that they were demanding money. During the inquiry, it was found that the police personnel from Tamil Nadu went to the spot to recover the case properties related to burglary. After obtaining clearances, the police team left for Tamil Nadu on Monday.

She also added that to track the house-breaking incidents in the city, the police identified places and were planning to install nearly 1,000 surveillance cameras.