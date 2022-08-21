Tiruchi city police setting up a couple of outposts

Move aimed at regulating vehicular traffic and preventing crime

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
August 21, 2022 20:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Work under way at ‘Y’ road junction in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

: The Tiruchi city police have embarked on the task of establishing a couple of additional outposts to regulate vehicular traffic and prevent crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

While one outpost is being established near the ‘Y’ road junction adjoining the Tiruchi-Chennai bypass near Srirangam, the other is along the Kallanai road.  The basement works for establishing the outpost near the ‘Y’ Road junction has already commenced and the one at Kallanai road is almost ready for commissioning. The two outposts are in addition to the check posts which were already functioning at different locations on the city borders. 

The need for establishing an outpost near the ‘Y’ road junction was felt as the location was considered to be a potential accident-prone hot-spot.  “Further, the location witnesses dense volume of vehicular movements from various locations throughout,” said a senior police officer.

Many motorists from Srirangam took the ‘Y’ road junction either to proceed towards the city by taking the carriageway or towards the northern direction thereby making it a key spot, said the officer.  Vehicular movements on the bypass road were very high warranting the establishment of an outpost, said police sources.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The upcoming outpost would be equipped with surveillance cameras to establish the identity of vehicles involved in a hit-and-run cases, they said. It would be manned by police personnel in shifts round-the-clock. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app