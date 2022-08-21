Tiruchi city police setting up a couple of outposts

Move aimed at regulating vehicular traffic and preventing crime

: The Tiruchi city police have embarked on the task of establishing a couple of additional outposts to regulate vehicular traffic and prevent crime.

While one outpost is being established near the ‘Y’ road junction adjoining the Tiruchi-Chennai bypass near Srirangam, the other is along the Kallanai road. The basement works for establishing the outpost near the ‘Y’ Road junction has already commenced and the one at Kallanai road is almost ready for commissioning. The two outposts are in addition to the check posts which were already functioning at different locations on the city borders.

The need for establishing an outpost near the ‘Y’ road junction was felt as the location was considered to be a potential accident-prone hot-spot. “Further, the location witnesses dense volume of vehicular movements from various locations throughout,” said a senior police officer.

Many motorists from Srirangam took the ‘Y’ road junction either to proceed towards the city by taking the carriageway or towards the northern direction thereby making it a key spot, said the officer. Vehicular movements on the bypass road were very high warranting the establishment of an outpost, said police sources.

The upcoming outpost would be equipped with surveillance cameras to establish the identity of vehicles involved in a hit-and-run cases, they said. It would be manned by police personnel in shifts round-the-clock.