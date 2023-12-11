Tiruchi city police set up outpost at Srirangam for Vaikunta Ekadasi festival

December 11, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi city police on Monday commissioned an outpost near Ranga Vilas Mandapam in Srirangam ahead of Vaikunta Ekadasi festival at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple.

Inaugurating the outpost, Commissioner of Police N. Kamini said the temple recorded a footfall of over two lakh devotees during the festival last year. Over 2.5 lakh devotees were expected this year at Srirangam. Elaborate security arrangements had been put in place for the smooth conduct of the festival.

A total of 2,500 police personnel were to be deployed for the festival. As many as 236 surveillance cameras – 120 inside the temple, 102 around the temple, and 14 in parking lots – had been installed and connected to the police outpost. The police had activated Face Recognition Software to prevent and monitor the movement of criminals, Ms. Kamini said.

Steps were under way to regulate the movement of traffic around the temple. The police had arranged for dedicated parking facilities and prohibited parking on Chithirai and Uthira Veedhis, she added.

The festival runs for nearly three weeks between December 13, 2023, and January 2, 2024. The most important event is the opening of the Paramapada Vaasal at the temple, which will be on December 23.