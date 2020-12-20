Tiruchi city police resolve 127 grievance petitions

The city police acted on 127 petitions received during grievance redressal camps on Saturday.

The camps were conducted on the instruction of Commissioner of Police J. Loganthan at Cantonment, Fort, Srirangam and Ponmalai ranges with a view to finding solutions to petitions submitted by the public at police stations and sent through e-mail and Whatsapp.

The law enforcers invited the petitioners and counter petitioners for redressal of grievances. Officers in the rank of Assistant Commissioners of Police, Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors interacted with 154 petitioners and 143 counter petitioners to arrive at solutions.

Out of 177 petitions received during the camps, decisions were taken on 127. The initiative proved beneficial to the public as many grievances could be resolved. The initiative would be fine-tuned further, a press release said.