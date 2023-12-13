Tiruchi city police register another case over clash at Srirangam temple

December 13, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi City Police have registered another case related to the clash between a section of Ayyappa devotees from Andhra Pradesh and a few security staff members at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam on Tuesday.

This was the second case registered in connection with the incident that happened inside the temple on Tuesday in which a section of temple security staff and a group of Ayyappa devotees from Andhra Pradesh exchanged blows, leading to bleeding injuries for a devotee, after an altercation between them over the queue moving at a slow pace.

Following the incident, based on a complaint from Channa Rao, a devotee, the Srirangam police registered a case against Vignesh, Selva and Bharat, the temporary security staff members at the temple. On Wednesday, the Srirangam police registered another case related to the incident based on a complaint preferred by Vignesh, the security staff, against Channa Rao and a few other devotees. Further investigations were on, said police sources.

