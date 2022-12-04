Tiruchi City Police initiated action against over 15,000 persons in last 11 months

December 04, 2022 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi City Police has initiated action against 15,151 persons under special and local laws who had indulged in different types of crimes in the last 11 months in the city. As many as 172 persons were detained under the Goondas Act in the last 11 months as a deterrent measure.

Those detained under the Goondas Act were rowdy elements who were involved in robberies and posing threat to public peace, crime offenders and those found selling narcotic substances. The number of detentions under the Goondas Act were higher as compared to 2020 and 2021 when 37 accused and 85 accused respectively were detained under the Act.

Cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act were booked against 224 persons who were found selling ganja and other narcotic substances at public places and near educational institutions in the city. Sixteen of them were detained under the Goondas Act.

Cases were booked against 708 persons for selling banned tobacco substances of which six accused were detained under the Goondas Act. A total number of 110 persons were booked for selling lottery tickets and 1,392 others for selling liquor illegally. Action under relevant legal sections was initiated against 11,454 persons for their continuous involvement in offences in public places.

A police press release in Tiruchi said the crime rate in Tiruchi City had reduced in the current year as compared to the previous year due to actions taken to maintain law and order. The release warned of initiating stern action against rowdy elements, bad characters, anti-social elements and those found indulging in robbery cases.