Tiruchi city police identify over 200 crime-prone spots

April 30, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Amid recurring instances of offences getting reported, the Tiruchi city police have identified a little over 200 crime-prone spots and planned to bring them under surveillance cameras coverage in the long run in an effort to curb offences.

The crime-prone spots identified police station-wise include residential localities, main thoroughfares and isolated areas. The city police have under their jurisdiction 14 police stations falling under six police ranges: Cantonment, Golden Rock, K.K. Nagar, Thillai Nagar, Srirangam and Gandhi Market.

The Tiruchi city police have also compiled the number of isolated areas, those areas without lighting facility and important junctions which also required to be brought under surveillance cameras coverage. The number of isolated areas identified were over 200 and and 180 areas identified without lighting facility.

Police sources said the crime-prone spots required to be brought under the surveillance cameras coverage additionally in the longer run as a crime prevention measure. Presently, over 1,000 cameras have been installed at vantage locations to serve as a manpower multiplier and help investigators in establishing the identity of the accused. The need for more surveillance cameras for installation at the crime-prone spots has been addressed to the district administration, say police sources, adding they were approaching local sponsors.

Commissioner of Police M. Sathya Priya said constables were being marched in their respective beat areas in three shifts and instructed to keep a watch on trouble-mongers and crime suspects in their respective jurisdiction. The city police have 50 beats.

A beat information book has been prepared for every beat which contains ground-level information on important shrines, number of jewellery shops, ATMs, schools, colleges, bus stands, vital installations if any among others in each beat.

The beat information book would be in the possession of the respective beat constable and one copy in the respective jurisdictional police station. Extra police strength had been deployed at the busy central bus stand and at the Chathram bus stand where offences had been reported, Ms. Sathya Priya said.