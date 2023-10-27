ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi City Police hold petition mela

October 27, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - TIRUCHI

A total of 25 petitions were disposed of at the programme, held under the supervision of Commissioner of Police N. Kamini

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi City Police conducted a petition mela at K.K. Nagar here on Wednesday during which 25 petitions were resolved after conducting inquiries with petitioners and counter petitioners. The petition mela was organised under the supervision of the Commissioner of Police N. Kamini. 

A press release said of the 1,194 petitions received from members of the public in Tiruchi City by the Chief Minister’s Special Cell in the last 10 months, 1,158 petitions were disposed of. Of the 1,902 petitions given to the Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, in the last 10months, 1,536 resolved. Inquiries were on in the remaining petitions.  Deputy Commissioners of Police, Assistant Commissioners of Police and Inspectors attended the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tiruchi / police

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US