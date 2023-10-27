Tiruchi City Police hold petition mela

October 27, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi City Police conducted a petition mela at K.K. Nagar here on Wednesday during which 25 petitions were resolved after conducting inquiries with petitioners and counter petitioners. The petition mela was organised under the supervision of the Commissioner of Police N. Kamini.

A press release said of the 1,194 petitions received from members of the public in Tiruchi City by the Chief Minister’s Special Cell in the last 10 months, 1,158 petitions were disposed of. Of the 1,902 petitions given to the Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, in the last 10months, 1,536 resolved. Inquiries were on in the remaining petitions. Deputy Commissioners of Police, Assistant Commissioners of Police and Inspectors attended the meeting.

