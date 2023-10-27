HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tiruchi City Police hold petition mela

A total of 25 petitions were disposed of at the programme, held under the supervision of Commissioner of Police N. Kamini

October 27, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi City Police conducted a petition mela at K.K. Nagar here on Wednesday during which 25 petitions were resolved after conducting inquiries with petitioners and counter petitioners. The petition mela was organised under the supervision of the Commissioner of Police N. Kamini. 

A press release said of the 1,194 petitions received from members of the public in Tiruchi City by the Chief Minister’s Special Cell in the last 10 months, 1,158 petitions were disposed of. Of the 1,902 petitions given to the Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, in the last 10months, 1,536 resolved. Inquiries were on in the remaining petitions.  Deputy Commissioners of Police, Assistant Commissioners of Police and Inspectors attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / police

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.