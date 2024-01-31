GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tiruchi City Police hand over 153 recovered mobile phones

January 31, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi City Police handed over 153 recovered mobile phones to the rightful owners at the Police Marriage Hall at K.K. Nagar on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the mobile phones were recovered based on the complaints filed by the owners at various police stations in the city limits. The recovered mobile phones valued at ₹25 lakh were handed over to the rightful owners by N. Kamini, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi.

Earlier, Ms. Kamini flagged off the road safety awareness rally at Anna Stadium. The bike rally was conducted by the police to create awareness of wearing helmets while driving.

The bike rally passed through the TVS toll gate, Mannarpuram, Tiruchi Railway Junction, Head Post Office, Othakadai, Court Road, and ended at the MGR statue roundabout. A total of 350 police personnel participated in the awareness bike rally.

