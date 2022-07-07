Tiruchi City Police get mobile forensic science laboratory vehicle

The Tiruchi City Police have been provided with a Mobile Forensic Science Laboratory vehicle to carry out preliminary examination of evidence collected from the scene of crime. A specially-designed vehicle equipped with different test kits and other paraphernalia has been deployed for this purpose and stationed on the City Police Armed Police Reserve unit premises here.

Police sources said the mobile forensic science laboratory vehicle was equipped with a blood testing kit, narcotic substance testing kit, explosive substance testing kit, saliva and semen testing kits besides other tools. A senior official in the rank of Assistant Director of Forensic Science attached to the Tiruchi City Police would travel in the mobile laboratory vehicle to the crime scene to carry out preliminary examination of the evidence collected, without contamination, at the spot itself.

In case of narcotic or explosive substances found at the spot, the mobile laboratory would determine after preliminary examination the type of substance within a short period of time., the sources further said. Besides being provided to Tiruchi City Police, the Mobile Forensic Science Laboratory vehicles had also been provided to Chennai, Salem, Tirunelveli and Tiruppur Police Commissionerates as well as to Vellore, Dharmapuri, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Madurai, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram and Thanjavur District Police.

The deployment of the mobile forensic laboratory vehicle would enable investigators in carrying out a speedy probe into the crime, said a police press release. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had flagged off the Mobile Science Laboratory vehicles at Chennai a couple of days ago.