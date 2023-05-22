Tiruchi city police get body-worn audio-visual cameras

May 22, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi City Police Commissioner M. Sathiya Priya on Monday distributed compact audio-visual recording body-worn camera devices to the police personnel to track various crimes effectively and to increase the vigil.

A total of 37 body-worn cameras for the beat police personnel, 14 for the regular police patrol and three for the highway patrol were distributed on Monday.

She told journalists that the city police already had 30 such gadgets and 24 new cameras were received recently from the office of the Director General of Police. The body-worn cameras would be highly useful for the police to track various crimes.

These cameras, attached to the shoulder strap of the police uniform, would record and store audio-visuals up to 64 GB. A backup of the data would be maintained at all police stations.

Ms. Sathiya Priya also added that the city police had been keeping an intense vigil to prohibit the illicit sale of liquor. The police had conducted raids at various places in the city and registered 52 cases against bootleggers.