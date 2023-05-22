ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi city police get body-worn audio-visual cameras

May 22, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Police Commissioner M. Sathiya Priya distributing body-worn cameras to police personnel in Tiruchi on Monday.

Tiruchi City Police Commissioner M. Sathiya Priya on Monday distributed compact audio-visual recording body-worn camera devices to the police personnel to track various crimes effectively and to increase the vigil.

A total of 37 body-worn cameras for the beat police personnel, 14 for the regular police patrol and three for the highway patrol were distributed on Monday.

She told journalists that the city police already had 30 such gadgets and 24 new cameras were received recently from the office of the Director General of Police. The body-worn cameras would be highly useful for the police to track various crimes.

These cameras, attached to the shoulder strap of the police uniform, would record and store audio-visuals up to 64 GB. A backup of the data would be maintained at all police stations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Sathiya Priya also added that the city police had been keeping an intense vigil to prohibit the illicit sale of liquor. The police had conducted raids at various places in the city and registered 52 cases against bootleggers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US