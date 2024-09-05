GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tiruchi City police gears up for Vinayaka Chathurthi festival

Published - September 05, 2024 06:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel taking out a flag march in Tiruchi on Wednesday ahead of the Vinayaka Chathurthi festival.

Police personnel taking out a flag march in Tiruchi on Wednesday ahead of the Vinayaka Chathurthi festival. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Tiruchi City Police has geared up for the Vinayaka Chathurthi festival which falls on September 7 (Saturday) and for the procession related to the immersion of Vinayaka idols in the Cauvery river here on September 9 (Monday). 

The number of public places permitted for installation of Vinayaka idols within the city limits have been identified with the police spelling out the do’s and don’ts to the members of the organising committees which would install the idols at various spots here. 

Police sources said over 225 spots have been identified within the city limits where installation of Vinayaka idols have been permitted. The City Police has within its jurisdiction six ranges: Cantonment, Ponmalai, K.K. Nagar, Srirangam, Gandhi Market and Thillai Nagar. The number of permitted spots in each range has been worked out by the police. 

Meetings with those installing the idols have already been conducted at the level of Inspectors and Assistant Commissioners of Police following a meeting which was presided over by the Commissioner of Police here. The guidelines to be followed were put forth to the participants at the meetings. Those installing the idols have been clearly told that the height of the idols along with the podium should not exceed 10 feet.

Prior permission should be obtained for the installation of the idols and the organising committees should deploy volunteers in shifts to safeguard the idols. Installation of idols near places of worship, hospitals and educational institutions should be avoided. Further, bursting of crackers should be avoided.

The City Police is in the process of working out a comprehensive security plan which would be put in place on the day when the idols installed at public places would be taken out in procession from various parts of the city to the Cauvery river here for immersion on Monday.

A string of surveillance cameras are to be installed at the immersion points as part of the security measure, the sources added. Ahead of the festival, the City Police carried out flag marches at Woraiyur and Ariyamangalam to instill confidence among the general public. 

