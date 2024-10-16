GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tiruchi city police gears up for monsoon

Published - October 16, 2024 05:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

With the onset of the North-east monsoon, the Tiruchi City Police have geared itself up to participate in rescue efforts.

Police Commissioner N. Kamini reviewed the preparedness of the police and provided detailed instructions to Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and Inspectors on the necessary precautionary measures to be taken.

The ‘Tiruchi City Police Disaster Rescue Teams’ were equipped with safety gear and is prepared to respond to any emergencies caused by heavy rains. The police will closely monitor areas within the city that are prone to flooding and will ensure that residents in affected areas are safely evacuated to secure shelters if needed. Police personnel trained in swimming have been assigned to assist in rescue operations. Additional security arrangements will also be implemented in identified flood-prone zones to prevent any untoward incidents, she said.

The city police have also notified the following contact numbers for the public to call if they required any assistance during the monsoon or to provide information: Intelligence Section - 0431 2331929 or 94981 00615 / Whatsapp 9626273399. The Police Control Room can be contacted at 0431-2418070, and its WhatsApp number is 93840 39205.

