Tiruchi City Police gear up for Vinayaka Chathurthi; issue guidelines for procession, immersion of idols

September 07, 2023 01:37 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi City Police are gearing up for the Vinayaka Chathurthi festival and the procession of Vinayaka idols, to ensure smooth operations and to avert any untoward incidents.

Vinayaka Chathurthi falls on September 18, and the procession of idols for immersion in the Cauvery river in the city will take place on September 20.

Ahead of the festival, Commissioner of Police N. Kamini held a meeting with the Deputy Commissioners of Police, Assistant Commissioners of Police and Inspectors at the City Police Office on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, regarding security preparedness for the festival, and the bandobust arrangements to be made on the day of the procession and immersion.

The meeting also deliberated on the routes through which the idols would be taken in their procession from different places in the city, and the measures to be put in place in areas identified as problematic, besides the security arrangements to be put in place at the spots where the idols would be immersed.

The police are aiming to ensure that the procession does not cause any disturbance to the public and consequently, vehicular movement and the diversion of traffic were also discussed at the meeting.

Meetings with procession organisers

The Assistant Commissioner of Police of the respective ranges and the Inspector of Police at the station level, will hold meetings with organisers involved in the installation of idols, members of Hindu front organisations and those belonging to other religions, ahead of the festival to drive home the guidelines to be followed in respect of the installation, procession and immersion.

Commissioner of Police Kamini said in addition to mobilising City Police personnel, plans were afoot to augment the manpower strength by drawing in personnel from the Tamil Nadu Special Police and those from the Home Guards in connection with the festival, and on the day of the procession and immersion.

The guidelines pertaining to the installation of idols including the prescribed height of the idols that are to be placed at public locations and the dos and dont’s would be driven home to the organisers during the meetings with the police personnel. The organisers would also be told to desist from putting up thatched roofs above the idols.

The police have also planned to insist upon the organisers installing surveillance cameras close to every idol installed at permitted locations, the Commissioner said adding that pickets would be posted at vantage location points and important parts of he city on the day of procession as part of the detailed security arrangements.