Tiruchi City Police form disaster management teams

August 04, 2022 20:15 IST

The Tiruchi City Police authorities have constituted disaster management teams comprising police personnel to mount continuous watch on areas within the city limits surrounded by water and the low lying places along the banks of the Cauvery river and the Kollidam river in the wake of heavy flow of water.

The team consisting of an Inspector, four Sub Inspectors and 80 Constables is equipped with necessary paraphernalia to rescue people from flood affected areas and accommodate them in safer places. The teams would be in a state of readiness in Srirangam and Fort police station limits. Mr. Karthikeyan inspected the Cauvery and Kollidam river banks in city limits accompanied by police officers, a police press release said.

