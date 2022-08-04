Tiruchirapalli

Tiruchi City Police form disaster management teams

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI: August 04, 2022 20:15 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 20:15 IST

The Tiruchi City Police authorities have constituted disaster management teams comprising police personnel to mount continuous watch on areas within the city limits surrounded by water and the low lying places along the banks of the Cauvery river and the Kollidam river in the wake of heavy flow of water. 

The team consisting of an Inspector, four Sub Inspectors and 80 Constables is equipped with necessary paraphernalia to rescue people from flood affected areas and accommodate them in safer places. The teams would be in a state of readiness in Srirangam and Fort police station limits. Mr. Karthikeyan inspected the Cauvery and Kollidam river banks in city limits accompanied by police officers, a police press release said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...