February 17, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi City Police conducted a drill in “mob control” operations at the Armed Reserve Police Ground at K.K. Nagar in Tiruchi on Saturday. According to a press release, over 730 police personnel participated in the drill in mob control operations, rescue of victims during riots and giving them first aid. “Varun” and “Vajra” vehicles deployed during the drill. Commissioner of Police N. Kamini supervised the parade and drills. Senior police officers were present.

