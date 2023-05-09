HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tiruchi City Police conduct checks at Special Camp housing foreign nationals

Over 300 police personnel, split into teams, carried out the nearly two-hour long operation; three mobile phones, a tablet, a laptop and a modem were seized, sources said

May 09, 2023 02:00 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the special camp in Tiruchi where the checks were carried out on Tuesday. File

A view of the special camp in Tiruchi where the checks were carried out on Tuesday. File

The Tiruchi City Police conducted checks on Tuesday, at the Special Camp accommodating foreign nationals facing criminal charges.

Split into teams, the police personnel, numbering a little over 300, commenced the operation at around 6 a.m. inside the Special Camp located close to the Tiruchi Central Prison. The checks were conducted on the instructions of the Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi, M. Sathya Priya and headed by the two Deputy Commissioners of Police, North and South. 

The purpose was to ascertain if there were any electronic gadgets or narcotic substances inside the Special Camp, which comes under the administrative control of the District Collector, said police sources.  During the nearly two-hour checks, police teams recovered three mobile phones, a tablet personal computer, a laptop and a modem, the sources added.

The Special Camp houses over 125 foreign nationals, including more than 60 Sri Lankan Tamils. In August last year, similar checks were conducted. Over 150 mobile phones were seized from the inmates then. 

The National Investigation Agency had arrested nine inmates of the camp in December last year, in a follow up to a search operation it had conducted in July 2022, during which it had seized mobile phones and incriminating material that allegedly linked some of the inmates to an international drug cartel.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / crime / police

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.