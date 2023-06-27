Tiruchi City Police Commissioner inspects junction road overbridge

June 27, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The city police is expected to take a decision soon on allowing two-way traffic on the recently opened road over bridge (ROB) near the railway junction in Tiruchi.

On Tuesday, Commissioner of Police M. Sathiya Priya made a spot inspection of the arrangements being made to facilitate smooth movement of two-way traffic on the structure.

Although the ROB, with five arms, was opened to traffic last month following completion of its Chennai arm after a long delay, the city police allowed only one-way traffic on the different arms of the bridge, apparently to prevent accidents.

At present, vehicles are not allowed to go over the bridge from Central Bus Stand and Dindigul Highway. Similarly, vehicles are not allowed to go downward towards Crawford on the arm leading to Madurai highway. Vehicles can go up the bridge only from Mannarpuram side of the Chennai arm and the Crawford side. Vehicles on all other sides have to go beneath the ROB. The restrictions have left the bridge largely underutilised, triggering calls from road users and civic activists to bring the ROB to full use.

It has also been pointed out that two-way traffic would have to be allowed on the multi-level ROB when the project reaches the next stage, when the existing narrow bridge across the railway lines will be demolished to facilitate the construction of a new one in its place.

Over the past few days, the police and Highways officials have been creating temporary road medians, including steel barricades and plastic bollards, on the different arms to the bridge to regulate and ensure smooth flow of traffic. Digital lamps and signages are also being installed.

Ms. Sathiya Priya inspected the arrangements and studied the traffic flow from different directions on the bridge for some time.

Sources in the city police said she pointed out certain shortcomings and asked the officers to rectify them. However, no decision has been taken on allowing two-traffic on the bridge.

