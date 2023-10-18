Tiruchi City Police collect ₹34.51 crore as penalty from traffic offenders 

October 18, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi city police have augmented the strength of its traffic wing and intensified the drive against traffic violations across the city by registering over three lakh cases since the beginning of this year and collected ₹34.51 crore by penalising the offenders.

The police have installed Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras in several traffic signals in the city to identify vehicles that are involved in violating traffic rules and penalise the owners by imposing fines through their registered mobile numbers.

Besides ANPR cameras, the traffic police personnel are equipped with 47 e-challan devices to issue spot fines. The city police have registered 3.76 lakh cases of traffic rules violations, including 1,208 drunken drive cases, and imposed a total fine amounting to ₹34.51 crore.

N. Kamini, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi City, has issued directions to the traffic police units to step up vigil on offenders and register cases against those who drive without a proper driving licence, drunken driving, speaking on mobile phones while driving and riding in a rash and negligent manner.

The city police have scaled up the strength of police personnel in its traffic police units to address the challenges of a rapid rise in vehicle density within city limits and the corresponding increase in traffic-related problems.

A total of six dedicated traffic police units – Cantonment, Ariyamangalam, Palakkarai, Fort, Woraiyur, and Srirangam – have been functioning in Tiruchi city police limits under the direct supervision of a police officer at the level of Assistant Commissioner in Tiruchi city police limits.

The traffic police units are currently equipped with a total strength of 279 policemen, including three reserve inspectors, two reserve sub-inspectors, 125 special sub-inspectors, and 101 head constables, among others. They are involved in regulating traffic flow and monitoring traffic rules violations, besides providing bandobast and security arrangements for VIPs.

Since most of the busy and congested areas fall under the jurisdiction of Cantonment and Ariyamangalam traffic units and considering the six vacancies at the level of sub-inspector, two police officers from the Armed Reserve have been deputed and posted in the units, said police sources.

Steps are underway to deploy additional traffic police personnel at places where Tiruchi Corporation and the Highways Department have been carrying out underground drainage and road widening projects to ease traffic movement, added police sources.

