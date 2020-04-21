Tiruchi City Police brings out awareness video

The Tiruchi City Police has come out with a short awareness video on the precautionary measures to be taken by the public in the wake of spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The video lasting about 183 seconds has been made involving sections of general public and police personnel. The awareness video clip was yet another attempt by the Tiruchi City Police to drive home the importance of personal distancing and the need to stay at home in the wake of COVID-19 spread, said the Commissioner of Police V. Varadharaju.

The City Police had been creating awareness through distribution of pamphlets and deploying vehicles fitted with public address system. The clip also drives home the action being taken to strictly enforce prohibitory orders clamped to contain the spread of the virus.

It also contains a message from the Commissioner of Police appealing to the general public to respect the prohibitory orders to check the spread of the virus.

Messages by the Deputy Commissioners of Police (Law and Order) and Crime and Traffic also form part of the clip urging public to stay home and stay safe and to wear a mask while venturing out. The video has received good viewership, officials said.