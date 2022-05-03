Tiruchi City Police books over 5,000 persons for various crimes

62 detained under the Goondas Act in the last four months, drop in number of murder cases

Tiruchi City Police have booked cases under special and local laws against 5,701 persons, who were found indulging in criminal activities thereby causing problems to the general public, this year and initiated action against them.

Sixty-two persons, who indulged in offences such as robbery and other crimes besides selling narcotic substances, were detained under the Goondas Act in the last four months. Cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act were booked against 60 persons for selling ganja and other narcotic substances near schools and colleges in the city.

Cases were booked against 296 persons for selling banned tobacco products in the city. Cases under relevant acts were booked against 4,429 persons who were continuously indulging in criminal activities and necessary action had been taken against them, a police press release said.

The release further said the number of murders and other crimes had reduced in Tiruchi city due to various actions taken to maintain law and order. Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan said stern action as per law would continue to be taken against anti-social elements to maintain law and order.