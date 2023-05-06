ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi City police books former Minister for unlawful assembly

May 06, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Vellamandi N. Natarajan. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Tiruchi City Police on Thursday registered a case against former Minister Vellamandi N. Natarajan and 70 others on the charges of unlawful assembly and taking out a procession on April 24. The Cantonment police registered a case against Mr. Natarajan and 70 others, who took out a procession from TVS tollgate to ‘G’ corner on April 24, where a public meeting organised by the ousted AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam was held. The police booked them on the charges of unlawful assembly and hindering traffic.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US