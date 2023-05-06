HamberMenu
  Karnataka Elections
  Karnataka Elections
Tiruchi City police books former Minister for unlawful assembly

May 06, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Vellamandi N. Natarajan.

Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Tiruchi City Police on Thursday registered a case against former Minister Vellamandi N. Natarajan and 70 others on the charges of unlawful assembly and taking out a procession on April 24. The Cantonment police registered a case against Mr. Natarajan and 70 others, who took out a procession from TVS tollgate to ‘G’ corner on April 24, where a public meeting organised by the ousted AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam was held. The police booked them on the charges of unlawful assembly and hindering traffic.

